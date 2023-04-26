The Golden State Warriors (44-38) are monitoring two players on the injury report heading into Game 5 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Sacramento Kings (48-34) at Golden 1 Center on Wednesday, April 26 at 10:00 PM ET.

The teams play again after the Warriors defeated the Kings 126-125 Sunday. Stephen Curry paced the Warriors with 32 points, while De'Aaron Fox had 38 for the Kings.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andre Iguodala SF Out Wrist 2.1 2.1 2.4 Ryan Rollins PG Out For Season Foot 1.9 1 0.5

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matthew Dellavedova PG Out Finger 1.5 0.4 1.3 De'Aaron Fox PG Questionable Finger 25 4.2 6.1

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA

Warriors Season Insights

The Warriors put up 118.9 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 118.1 the Kings give up.

When Golden State totals more than 118.1 points, it is 34-12.

The Warriors have been scoring 124.1 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little higher than the 118.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Golden State makes 16.6 three-pointers per game (first in the league) at a 38.5% rate (second-best in the NBA), compared to the 12.9 per game its opponents make at a 36.4% rate.

The Warriors average 113.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (11th in the league), and give up 111.4 points per 100 possessions (11th in the NBA).

Kings Season Insights

The Kings put up only 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors allow (117.1).

Sacramento is 40-9 when it scores more than 117.1 points.

The Kings are averaging 116.6 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 4.1 fewer points than their average for the season (120.7).

Sacramento makes 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), 1.3 more than its opponents.

The Kings average 117 points per 100 possessions on offense (first in league), and allow 114.1 points per 100 possessions (23rd in NBA).

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -1.5 234.5

