The Houston Astros and Yainer Diaz, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Calvin Faucher and the Tampa Bay Rays at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Rays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Rays Starter: Calvin Faucher

Calvin Faucher TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz has two doubles and a walk while batting .192.

In four of nine games this season, Diaz has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

He has not gone deep in his nine games this season.

Diaz has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in five games this year (55.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

