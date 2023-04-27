Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Thursday, April 27 features the New Jersey Devils hosting the New York Rangers at Prudential Center at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360. The teams are tied 2-2 in the series. The Rangers have +100 moneyline odds against the favored Devils (-120).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Devils vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360

ESPN2, MSGSN, MSG, TVAS2, and SN360 Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Devils (-120) Rangers (+100) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Devils Betting Insights

The Devils have gone 38-23 when favored on the moneyline this season.

New Jersey has gone 37-22 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -120 or shorter (62.7% win percentage).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Devils have an implied win probability of 54.5%.

Rangers Betting Insights

The Rangers have won 13, or 54.2%, of the 24 games they have played as an underdog this season.

This season New York has won 11 of its 21 games, or 52.4%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Rangers.

Devils vs. Rangers Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Rangers Total (Rank) 289 (4th) Goals 273 (12th) 222 (8th) Goals Allowed 216 (4th) 49 (20th) Power Play Goals 59 (13th) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 43 (9th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.

Devils Advanced Stats

In its past 10 contests, New Jersey went over once.

In their past 10 games, the Devils are putting up 0.1 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Devils offense's 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are ranked fourth in the NHL this year.

On defense, the Devils are one of the best units in NHL action, allowing 222 goals to rank eighth.

The team's goal differential is third-best in the league at +67.

Rangers Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, New York has hit the over twice.

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers and their opponents averaged 0.3 more goals than their season game score average of 9 goals.

The Rangers have scored 273 goals this season (3.3 per game) to rank 12th in the league.

The Rangers have conceded 2.6 goals per game, 216 total, the fourth-fewest among NHL teams.

They have a +57 goal differential, which is sixth-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.