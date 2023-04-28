The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon, who went 1-for-3 last time in action, take on Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-3) against the Rays.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon leads Houston in slugging percentage (.420) thanks to seven extra-base hits.
  • He ranks 11th in batting average, 64th in on base percentage, and 88th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
  • Dubon is batting .286 during his last games and is on a 20-game hitting streak.
  • In 20 of 21 games this year (95.2%) Dubon has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (33.3%).
  • In 21 games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Dubon has had an RBI in four games this season.
  • He has scored at least once 15 times this season (71.4%), including three games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 11
9 (90.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (100.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (54.5%)
5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (90.9%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The Phillies pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Phillies' 4.60 team ERA ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up 25 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Nola (1-2) takes the mound for the Phillies in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.40 ERA in 28 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the righty went seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 70th in ERA (5.40), 59th in WHIP (1.341), and 67th in K/9 (7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
