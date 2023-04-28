Max Domi Player Prop Bets: Stars vs. Wild - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Max Domi will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild play in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, April 28, 2023. If you're considering a bet on Domi against the Wild, we have lots of info to help.
Max Domi vs. Wild Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)
Domi Season Stats Insights
- In 80 games this season, Domi has a plus-minus rating of -15, while averaging 17:46 on the ice per game.
- In 17 of 80 games this season, Domi has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- In 40 of 80 games this year, Domi has registered a point, and 12 of those games included multiple points.
- In 31 of 80 games this season, Domi has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.
- Domi has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Domi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 30.8%.
Domi Stats vs. the Wild
- On the defensive side, the Wild are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 219 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.
- The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+20).
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Minnesota
|80
|Games
|9
|56
|Points
|2
|20
|Goals
|0
|36
|Assists
|2
