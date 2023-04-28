Roope Hintz will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild play in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, at 9:30 PM ET on Friday, April 28, 2023. Prop bets for Hintz in that upcoming Stars-Wild game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Roope Hintz vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Hintz Season Stats Insights

Hintz has averaged 17:33 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +31).

In 30 of 73 games this year, Hintz has scored a goal, with eight of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Hintz has a point in 52 games this season (out of 73), including multiple points 22 times.

Hintz has an assist in 30 of 73 games played this season, including multiple assists 11 times.

Hintz has an implied probability of 60.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Hintz going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40%.

Hintz Stats vs. the Wild

On the defensive side, the Wild are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 219 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's +20 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 73 Games 13 75 Points 23 37 Goals 9 38 Assists 14

