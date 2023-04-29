Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Phillies - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jeremy Pena (.526 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Houston Astros play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Zack Wheeler. First pitch is at 5:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Phillies.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .240 with seven doubles, five home runs and five walks.
- Pena is batting .300 with two homers during his last games and is riding a four-game hitting streak.
- Pena has had a hit in 17 of 26 games this year (65.4%), including multiple hits seven times (26.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 19.2% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 38.5% of his games this year, Pena has tallied at least one RBI. In four of those games (15.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 of 26 games (65.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|12
|8 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|10 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (58.3%)
|3 (21.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (16.7%)
|6 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies have the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.46).
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, one per game).
- Wheeler gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.72 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, the righty threw six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.72, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .252 against him.
