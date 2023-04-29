Yordan Alvarez Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Phillies - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday, Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies and Zack Wheeler, with the first pitch at 5:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on April 29 against the Braves) he went 1-for-5 with two RBI.
Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 5:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Yordan Alvarez At The Plate
- Alvarez leads Houston in total hits (19) this season while batting .253 with nine extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 91st, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is 26th in the league in slugging.
- In 15 of 20 games this season (75.0%), Alvarez has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 30.0% of his games in 2023 (six of 20), and 6.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 13 games this year (65.0%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (40.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 12 of 20 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|10 (83.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (12.5%)
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (62.5%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (37.5%)
|8 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (62.5%)
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (26 total, one per game).
- Wheeler (2-1) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.72 ERA in 26 2/3 innings pitched, with 34 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 4.72, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .252 against him.
