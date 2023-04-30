Sunday's contest between the Houston Astros (14-13) and Philadelphia Phillies (15-13) matching up at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on April 30.

The Astros will look to Jose Urquidy (1-2) versus the Phillies and Bailey Falter (0-4).

Astros vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, April 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Astros vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Astros 5, Phillies 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 0-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have been favorites in 17 games this season and won seven (41.2%) of those contests.

Houston is 5-7 this season when entering a game favored by -150 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston ranks 13th in the majors with 124 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.27).

Astros Schedule