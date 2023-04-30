The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena and his .615 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Bailey Falter and the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Phillies.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

  • Pena is hitting .241 with seven doubles, six home runs and five walks.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 117th in batting average, 137th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.
  • Pena will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with three homers over the course of his last outings.
  • In 66.7% of his games this year (18 of 27), Pena has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (25.9%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • In six games this year, he has gone deep (22.2%, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 11 games this year (40.7%), Pena has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (14.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 18 of 27 games (66.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 12
9 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (75.0%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (58.3%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Phillies have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.33).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
  • Falter makes the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the lefty went six innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 26-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (4.50), 32nd in WHIP (1.143), and 66th in K/9 (6.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.