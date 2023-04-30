The Sacramento Kings are 1-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 7 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Golden 1 Center on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 3-3.

Kings vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Warriors Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 120 - Warriors 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Warriors

Pick ATS: Kings (- 1)

Kings (- 1) Pick OU: Over (229)



The Kings (45-36-1 ATS) have covered the spread 54.9% of the time, 7.3% more often than the Warriors (39-42-1) this season.

As a 1-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Golden State is 10-15 against the spread compared to the 27-24-1 ATS record Sacramento racks up as a 1-point favorite.

Golden State and its opponents have gone over the over/under 54.9% of the time this season (45 out of 82). That's more often than Sacramento and its opponents have (40 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Kings are 35-17, a better record than the Warriors have recorded (7-17) as moneyline underdogs.

Kings Performance Insights

Sacramento has been lifted by its offense, as it ranks best in the NBA by tallying 120.7 points per game. It ranks 25th in the league in points allowed (118.1 per contest).

With 27.3 dimes per game, the Kings are third-best in the league in the category.

The Kings rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking fifth-best in the league with 13.8 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank ninth with a 36.9% shooting percentage from three-point land.

This year, Sacramento has taken 57.7% two-pointers, accounting for 68.4% of the team's buckets. It has shot 42.3% threes (31.6% of the team's baskets).

Warriors Performance Insights

Golden State is the second-best team in the league in points scored (118.9 per game) and 21st in points allowed (117.1).

At 29.8 assists per game, the Warriors are best in the league.

The Warriors are the best team in the league in 3-pointers made (16.6 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (38.5%).

Golden State takes 47.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 38.5% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 52.1% of its shots, with 61.5% of its makes coming from there.

