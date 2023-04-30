The New York Knicks and the Miami Heat will go head to head in Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Knicks vs. Heat matchup in this article.

Knicks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Knicks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Knicks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Knicks have a +240 scoring differential, topping opponents by 2.9 points per game. They're putting up 116.0 points per game to rank 11th in the league and are giving up 113.1 per outing to rank 12th in the NBA.

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in league) and giving up 109.8 (second in NBA).

These two teams score a combined 225.5 points per game, 18.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams score 222.9 points per game combined, 15.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New York has won 45 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Miami has compiled a 30-48-4 record against the spread this season.

