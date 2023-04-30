Kyle Tucker, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Bailey Falter on the hill, April 30 at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Phillies Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

  • Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.391) this season, fueled by 26 hits.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 54th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 53rd in slugging.
  • In 18 of 27 games this season (66.7%) Tucker has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (29.6%).
  • In five games this season, he has gone deep (18.5%, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate).
  • Tucker has had at least one RBI in 44.4% of his games this season (12 of 27), with two or more RBI six times (22.2%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In nine of 27 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 12
10 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
4 (26.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (33.3%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (33.3%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (16.7%)
6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.33).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (27 total, one per game).
  • Falter gets the start for the Phillies, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 4.50 ERA and 19 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday against the Seattle Mariners, when the lefty threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 26-year-old's 4.50 ERA ranks 59th, 1.143 WHIP ranks 32nd, and 6.1 K/9 ranks 66th.
