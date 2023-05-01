Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros will try to defeat Thairo Estrada and the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, May 1, 2023

Monday, May 1, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 22nd in baseball with 26 total home runs.

Houston is 23rd in baseball, slugging .375.

The Astros have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.244).

Houston has the No. 16 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.6 runs per game (124 total runs).

The Astros are 18th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .318.

The Astros strike out 8.3 times per game to rank eighth in the majors.

Houston's pitching staff is sixth in the majors with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Houston's 3.27 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.206).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Garcia (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Astros in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.00 ERA in 27 2/3 innings pitched, with 31 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

Garcia is aiming to record his third straight quality start in this game.

Garcia is seeking his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.4 innings per appearance on the mound.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 4/25/2023 Rays W 5-0 Away Luis Garcia Drew Rasmussen 4/26/2023 Rays W 1-0 Away Hunter Brown Calvin Faucher 4/28/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Framber Valdez Aaron Nola 4/29/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Cristian Javier Zack Wheeler 4/30/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Home Jose Urquidy Bailey Falter 5/1/2023 Giants - Home Luis Garcia Ross Stripling 5/2/2023 Giants - Home Hunter Brown Anthony DeSclafani 5/3/2023 Giants - Home Framber Valdez Logan Webb 5/5/2023 Mariners - Away Cristian Javier Chris Flexen 5/6/2023 Mariners - Away Jose Urquidy Marco Gonzales 5/7/2023 Mariners - Away Luis Garcia Logan Gilbert

