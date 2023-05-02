Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Giants on May 2, 2023
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet options for Kyle Tucker, Thairo Estrada and others are listed when the Houston Astros host the San Francisco Giants at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).
Astros vs. Giants Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
- Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has 28 hits with three doubles, five home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 20 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .277/.395/.455 on the season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Giants
|May. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 28
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Apr. 26
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Alvarez Stats
- Yordan Alvarez has 22 hits with four doubles, six home runs, 15 walks and 27 RBI.
- He's slashed .265/.398/.530 so far this season.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Giants
|May. 1
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 29
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Braves
|Apr. 23
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Braves
|Apr. 22
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|4
MLB Props Today: San Francisco Giants
Thairo Estrada Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Estrada Stats
- Estrada has seven doubles, four home runs, five walks and 10 RBI (36 total hits). He's also stolen eight bases.
- He has a .333/.379/.509 slash line so far this season.
Estrada Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|May. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Padres
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Padres
|Apr. 29
|4-for-5
|0
|0
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 27
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 26
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
LaMonte Wade Jr Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +270)
Wade Stats
- LaMonte Wade Jr has recorded 19 hits with three doubles, a triple, six home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in nine runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .260/.443/.575 on the season.
- Wade enters this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs, seven walks and six RBI.
Wade Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Astros
|May. 1
|2-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Padres
|Apr. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Padres
|Apr. 29
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Apr. 26
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|0
