Mason Marchment will be in action when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off on Tuesday at American Airlines Center in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Marchment in the Stars-Kraken game? Use our stats and information below.

Mason Marchment vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +275)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Marchment Season Stats Insights

Marchment's plus-minus this season, in 15:42 per game on the ice, is -6.

Marchment has netted a goal in a game 11 times this season in 68 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 23 of 68 games this year, Marchment has registered a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Marchment has an assist in 15 of 68 games this season, with multiple assists on four occasions.

Marchment's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 26.7% of Marchment going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Marchment Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 68 Games 4 31 Points 1 12 Goals 1 19 Assists 0

