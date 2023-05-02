Miro Heiskanen will be on the ice when the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off on Tuesday at American Airlines Center in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Heiskanen's props versus the Kraken? Scroll down for stats and information.

Miro Heiskanen vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -196)

0.5 points (Over odds: -196) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -149)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Heiskanen Season Stats Insights

Heiskanen's plus-minus rating this season, in 25:29 per game on the ice, is +12.

Heiskanen has scored a goal in 10 of 79 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Heiskanen has a point in 47 games this year (out of 79), including multiple points 23 times.

Heiskanen has an assist in 40 of 79 games played this season, including multiple assists 19 times.

Heiskanen has an implied probability of 66.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 59.8% chance of Heiskanen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Heiskanen Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have given up 252 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 14th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 79 Games 6 73 Points 8 11 Goals 2 62 Assists 6

