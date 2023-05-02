The Dallas Stars host the Seattle Kraken Tuesday at American Airlines Center for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

You can turn on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to catch the action as the Kraken attempt to knock off the Stars.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (281 total, 3.4 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Stars have gone 8-1-1 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Stars have given up 17 goals (1.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 34 goals over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 252 goals allowed (3.1 per game) is 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken's 289 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them fourth in the league.

In the last 10 games, the Kraken have gone 5-5-0 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that time.

Kraken Key Players