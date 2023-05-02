The Dallas Stars are on their home ice at American Airlines Center to square off against the Seattle Kraken for Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Tuesday, May 2, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Tune in to watch the Stars and Kraken square off on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Stars are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 17 goals (1.7 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (34 total) during that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken give up 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the league.

With 289 goals (3.5 per game), the Kraken have the NHL's fourth-best offense.

In their last 10 games, the Kraken have gone 5-5-0 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 24 goals over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players