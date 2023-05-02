Tuesday's playoff slate features the Dallas Stars hosting the Seattle Kraken in the first game of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Stars have -190 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+160).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-190) Kraken (+160) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have won 40 of their 62 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (64.5%).

Dallas has a record of 18-6 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -190 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Stars a 65.5% chance to win.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Stars with DraftKings.

Stars Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games, Dallas has not gone over.

In their past 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.5 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Stars create the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.

The Stars have given up the third-fewest goals in league play this season, 215 (2.6 per game).

The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.