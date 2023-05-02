Warriors vs. Lakers: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 1
In Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will be looking for a win against Los Angeles Lakers.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Warriors vs. Lakers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Warriors vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Warriors Moneyline
|Lakers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Warriors (-4.5)
|227
|-190
|+160
|BetMGM
|Warriors (-4.5)
|227.5
|-200
|+165
|PointsBet
|Warriors (-4.5)
|227
|-200
|+165
|Tipico
|Warriors (-4.5)
|227.5
|-190
|+160
Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info
Warriors vs. Lakers Betting Trends
- The Warriors are outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game with a +148 scoring differential overall. They put up 118.9 points per game (second in the NBA) and give up 117.1 per contest (21st in the league).
- The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in NBA) and allow 116.6 (20th in league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
- The teams combine to score 236.1 points per game, 9.1 more points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams put up 233.7 combined points per game, 6.7 more points than this contest's total.
- Golden State has won 38 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 44 times.
- Los Angeles has won 40 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 42 times.
Warriors Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Stephen Curry
|31.5
|-125
|29.4
|Klay Thompson
|23.5
|-110
|21.9
|Andrew Wiggins
|17.5
|-130
|17.1
|Jordan Poole
|12.5
|-105
|20.4
|Draymond Green
|8.5
|-125
|8.5
