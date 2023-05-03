How to Watch the Astros vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez head into the final of a three-game series against LaMonte Wade Jr and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.
Astros vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 22nd in MLB action with 27 total home runs.
- Houston is 24th in baseball, slugging .370.
- The Astros have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.243).
- Houston has the No. 13 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.5 runs per game (135 total runs).
- The Astros are 20th in MLB with a .315 on-base percentage.
- The Astros strike out 8.1 times per game to rank 10th in baseball.
- Houston's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Houston has a 3.18 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Astros combine for the No. 6-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.204).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Framber Valdez (2-3 with a 2.54 ERA and 37 strikeouts in 39 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his seventh of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the lefty threw seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Valdez is trying to secure his sixth quality start in a row in this outing.
- Valdez is seeking his seventh straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 6.5 innings per appearance on the hill.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/28/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-1
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Aaron Nola
|4/29/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Zack Wheeler
|4/30/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Bailey Falter
|5/1/2023
|Giants
|W 7-3
|Home
|Luis Garcia
|Ross Stripling
|5/2/2023
|Giants
|L 2-0
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/3/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Logan Webb
|5/5/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Luis Castillo
|5/6/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Jose Urquidy
|Marco Gonzales
|5/7/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Luis Garcia
|Logan Gilbert
|5/8/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/9/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Shohei Ohtani
