The Seattle Kraken go on the road to square off against the Dallas Stars for Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday, May 4, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken have a 1-0 lead in the series.

You can tune in to TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS to watch as the Stars and the Kraken square off.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Stars vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 5/2/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/21/2023 Stars Kraken 5-4 (F/OT) SEA 3/13/2023 Kraken Stars 5-2 DAL 3/11/2023 Kraken Stars 4-3 (F/OT) DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Stars are one of the stingiest squads in NHL play, giving up 215 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the NHL (281 total, 3.4 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Stars are 7-1-2 (75.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 21 goals (2.1 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 37 goals over that stretch.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have conceded 252 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 14th in the league.

The Kraken are fourth in the league in scoring (289 goals, 3.5 per game).

Over the last 10 games, the Kraken have earned 75.0% of the possible points with a 5-5-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Kraken have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) during that time.

Kraken Key Players