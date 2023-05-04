Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round on Thursday will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken are up 1-0. The Stars have -195 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+165).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS

TNT, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-195) Kraken (+165) -

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have compiled a 40-23 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Dallas has gone 18-6 when playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -195 or shorter (75.0% win percentage).

The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 66.1% in this game.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Stars Advanced Stats

In its last 10 games, Dallas has not gone over.

In the last 10 games, the Stars have scored 1.4 more goals per game than their season average.

The Stars score the seventh-most goals in the league, averaging 3.4 per game for a total of 281 this season.

The Stars are ranked third in NHL play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game).

The team's goal differential is fourth-best in the league at +66.

