Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners take the field on Friday at T-Mobile Park against Cristian Javier, who is starting for the Houston Astros. First pitch will be at 10:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with 28 home runs.

Houston is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .367 this season.

The Astros have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 20th among MLB teams.

Houston ranks 14th in the majors with 137 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Astros rank sixth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

Houston strikes out 9.6 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-best in MLB.

Houston has pitched to a 3.20 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.197 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Javier (2-1) will take to the mound for the Astros and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched on Saturday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

He has two quality starts in six chances this season.

Javier will look to pitch five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Cristian Javier Zack Wheeler 4/30/2023 Phillies W 4-3 Home Jose Urquidy Bailey Falter 5/1/2023 Giants W 7-3 Home Luis Garcia Ross Stripling 5/2/2023 Giants L 2-0 Home Hunter Brown Anthony DeSclafani 5/3/2023 Giants L 4-2 Home Framber Valdez Logan Webb 5/5/2023 Mariners - Away Cristian Javier Luis Castillo 5/6/2023 Mariners - Away J.P. France Marco Gonzales 5/7/2023 Mariners - Away Hunter Brown Bryce Miller 5/8/2023 Angels - Away Framber Valdez Patrick Sandoval 5/9/2023 Angels - Away Framber Valdez Shohei Ohtani 5/10/2023 Angels - Away Cristian Javier Griffin Canning

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.