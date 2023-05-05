The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Luis Castillo and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Friday, May 5, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon leads Houston in slugging percentage (.385) thanks to eight extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 24th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage, and 110th in slugging.

In 84.6% of his 26 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has not gone deep in his 26 games this season.

In five games this season, Dubon has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once 16 times this season (61.5%), including four games with multiple runs (15.4%).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 11 11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (100.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (54.5%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (90.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (13.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (27.3%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings