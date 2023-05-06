Alex Bregman -- with an on-base percentage of .268 in his past 10 games, 72 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Marco Gonzales on the hill, on May 6 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales

Marco Gonzales TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .208 with four doubles, four home runs and 23 walks.

Bregman has had a hit in 19 of 32 games this year (59.4%), including multiple hits five times (15.6%).

He has hit a home run in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 32), and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 11 games this season (34.4%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (9.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 of 32 games (53.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 13 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%) 2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (53.8%) 1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (61.5%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings