The Houston Astros versus Seattle Mariners game on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Yordan Alvarez and Jarred Kelenic.

The favored Astros have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at -105. An 8.5-run over/under is listed in this game.

Astros vs. Mariners Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV: ROOT Sports NW

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-4.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Astros and their opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been favored on the moneyline 21 total times this season. They've gone 9-12 in those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, Houston has a record of 9-12 (42.9%).

The Astros have a 53.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 32 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Houston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-14-1).

The Astros have not had a run line set for a matchup this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-11 9-4 5-4 12-11 13-12 4-3

