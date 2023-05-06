How to Watch the Astros vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
J.P. France will start for the Houston Astros on Saturday against Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.
Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros are 23rd in MLB action with 30 total home runs.
- Houston's .370 slugging percentage is the fifth-lowest average in baseball.
- The Astros' .240 batting average ranks 18th in the majors.
- Houston has the No. 13 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.5 runs per game (143 total runs).
- The Astros' .312 on-base percentage ranks 20th in MLB.
- Astros batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-lowest average in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.7 K/9, the third-best in the majors.
- Houston has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.23).
- The Astros have the seventh-lowest WHIP in the majors (1.194).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- France makes his first start of the season for the Astros.
- The righty is making his MLB debut. He's 28 years old.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/30/2023
|Phillies
|W 4-3
|Home
|Jose Urquidy
|Bailey Falter
|5/1/2023
|Giants
|W 7-3
|Home
|Luis Garcia
|Ross Stripling
|5/2/2023
|Giants
|L 2-0
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/3/2023
|Giants
|L 4-2
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Logan Webb
|5/5/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-4
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Luis Castillo
|5/6/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Marco Gonzales
|5/7/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Bryce Miller
|5/8/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/9/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Shohei Ohtani
|5/10/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Griffin Canning
|5/12/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Michael Kopech
