When the Houston Astros (17-15) and Seattle Mariners (15-17) meet at T-Mobile Park on Saturday, May 6, J.P. France will get the ball for the Astros, while the Mariners will send Marco Gonzales to the mound. The game will start at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Astros have -125 moneyline odds against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at +105. The contest's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Astros vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Gonzales - SEA (2-0, 4.74 ERA)

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

The Astros have won nine, or 42.9%, of the 21 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Astros have gone 8-11 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (42.1% winning percentage).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros played as the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mariners have won in four, or 36.4%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Mariners have been victorious two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Mariners had a record of 2-3.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mauricio Dubon 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Yordan Alvarez 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+115) Jeremy Pena 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) José Abreu 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+135) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+150)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +650 2nd 1st Win AL West -149 - 1st

