Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Mariners on May 6, 2023
Player prop bet options for Jarred Kelenic, Kyle Tucker and others are listed when the Seattle Mariners host the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on Saturday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).
Astros vs. Mariners Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Tucker Stats
- Tucker has collected 31 hits with four doubles, six home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashing .277/.385/.473 so far this season.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|May. 5
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|May. 1
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 30
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
Yordan Alvarez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
Alvarez Stats
- Yordan Alvarez has collected 25 hits with five doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 30 runs.
- He's slashing .263/.383/.537 so far this year.
- Alvarez brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.
Alvarez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mariners
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|vs. Giants
|May. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Giants
|May. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Giants
|May. 1
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Apr. 30
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Marco Gonzales Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Gonzales Stats
- The Mariners will hand the ball to Marco Gonzales (2-0) for his sixth start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start one time in five starts this season.
- Gonzales has four starts of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.
Gonzales Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 30
|3.0
|8
|8
|5
|2
|1
|at Phillies
|Apr. 25
|5.0
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Apr. 19
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|9
|1
|at Guardians
|Apr. 8
|5.2
|6
|1
|1
|5
|3
|vs. Guardians
|Apr. 2
|5.0
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
Jarred Kelenic Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Kelenic Stats
- Kelenic has recorded 32 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with five stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .302/.359/.585 on the year.
- Kelenic hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.
Kelenic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|May. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 3
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 30
|0-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
France Stats
- Ty France has collected 28 hits with nine doubles, a home run and 12 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with one stolen base.
- He has a slash line of .237/.331/.339 on the year.
- France takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with two walks.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|May. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 4
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Athletics
|May. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Blue Jays
|Apr. 30
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
