Player prop bet options for Jarred Kelenic, Kyle Tucker and others are listed when the Seattle Mariners host the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on Saturday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has collected 31 hits with four doubles, six home runs and 21 walks. He has driven in 22 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .277/.385/.473 so far this season.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners May. 5 3-for-4 2 1 2 7 0 vs. Giants May. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants May. 1 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 30 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0

Yordan Alvarez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Alvarez Stats

Yordan Alvarez has collected 25 hits with five doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks. He has driven in 30 runs.

He's slashing .263/.383/.537 so far this year.

Alvarez brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Alvarez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners May. 5 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 vs. Giants May. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Giants May. 2 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Giants May. 1 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Apr. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Marco Gonzales Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Gonzales Stats

The Mariners will hand the ball to Marco Gonzales (2-0) for his sixth start of the season.

He has earned a quality start one time in five starts this season.

Gonzales has four starts of five or more innings this season in five chances. He averages 4.8 innings per outing.

Gonzales Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays Apr. 30 3.0 8 8 5 2 1 at Phillies Apr. 25 5.0 4 1 1 2 1 vs. Brewers Apr. 19 6.0 4 2 2 9 1 at Guardians Apr. 8 5.2 6 1 1 5 3 vs. Guardians Apr. 2 5.0 6 4 4 1 2

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Kelenic Stats

Kelenic has recorded 32 hits with nine doubles, seven home runs and 10 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with five stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .302/.359/.585 on the year.

Kelenic hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with two doubles, two walks and an RBI.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Athletics May. 3 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 2 1-for-3 0 0 1 2 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 30 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

France Stats

Ty France has collected 28 hits with nine doubles, a home run and 12 walks. He has driven in 15 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .237/.331/.339 on the year.

France takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with two walks.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros May. 5 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 4 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics May. 2 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays Apr. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

