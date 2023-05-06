Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yainer Diaz is available when the Houston Astros take on Marco Gonzales and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since May 6, when he went 2-for-3 with a double against the Giants.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Marco Gonzales
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz is hitting .258 with three doubles and two walks.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in six of 11 games this season (54.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 11 games played this year, he has not gone deep.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in five of 11 games so far this season.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (16.7%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.55 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (24 total, 0.8 per game).
- Gonzales (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Mariners in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 4.74 ERA in 24 2/3 innings pitched, with 19 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw three innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 31-year-old has put together a 4.74 ERA and 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .286 to his opponents.
