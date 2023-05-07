How to Watch the Astros vs. Mariners Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and J.P. Crawford will take on the Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, with the first pitch at 4:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros' 30 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.
- Houston ranks 26th in the majors with a .371 team slugging percentage.
- The Astros have a team batting average of .241 this season, which ranks 17th among MLB teams.
- Houston has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 148 (4.5 per game).
- The Astros have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Astros rank sixth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.
- Houston averages 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-most in the majors.
- Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.35 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.
- The Astros have a combined 1.216 WHIP as a pitching staff, seventh-lowest in MLB.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brandon Bielak has been named the starter for the Astros and will make his first start this season.
- The 27-year-old right-hander will make his first start after coming out of the bullpen once this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/1/2023
|Giants
|W 7-3
|Home
|Luis Garcia
|Ross Stripling
|5/2/2023
|Giants
|L 2-0
|Home
|Hunter Brown
|Anthony DeSclafani
|5/3/2023
|Giants
|L 4-2
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Logan Webb
|5/5/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-4
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Luis Castillo
|5/6/2023
|Mariners
|L 7-5
|Away
|J.P. France
|Marco Gonzales
|5/7/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Bryce Miller
|5/8/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/9/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Shohei Ohtani
|5/10/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Griffin Canning
|5/12/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Brandon Bielak
|Michael Kopech
|5/13/2023
|White Sox
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Dylan Cease
