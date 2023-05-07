The Boston Celtics (57-25) have one player on the injury report in their NBA playoffs second round game 4 with the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) at Wells Fargo Center on Sunday, May 7 at 3:30 PM ET.

Last time out, the Celtics bested the 76ers 114-102 on Friday. In the Celtics' win, Jayson Tatum put up 27 points (and added 10 rebounds and five assists), while Joel Embiid scored 30 in the loss for the 76ers.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Blake Griffin PF Questionable Back 4.1 3.8 1.5

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joel Embiid C Questionable Knee 33.1 10.2 4.2

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: ESPN

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics put up seven more points per game (117.9) than the 76ers allow (110.9).

Boston is 48-12 when scoring more than 110.9 points.

The Celtics have been putting up 119.7 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 117.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Boston connects on 16 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 4.4 more than its opponents (11.6). It is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc (sixth-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.5%.

The Celtics rank third in the league by averaging 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are third in the NBA, allowing 108.8 points per 100 possessions.

76ers Season Insights

The 76ers' 115.2 points per game are only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Philadelphia is 43-7 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

While the 76ers are putting up 115.2 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, tallying 109.4 points per contest.

Philadelphia knocks down 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.6. It shoots 38.7% from deep, and its opponents shoot 34.8%.

The 76ers record 115.5 points per 100 possessions (fourth in league), while allowing 110.3 points per 100 possessions (eighth in NBA).

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -2.5 214.5

