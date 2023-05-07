Evgenii Dadonov will be on the ice Sunday when his Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena. Prop bets for Dadonov in that upcoming Stars-Kraken matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Evgenii Dadonov vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +235)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Dadonov Season Stats Insights

In 73 games this season, Dadonov has a plus-minus rating of -8, while averaging 14:43 on the ice per game.

Dadonov has scored a goal in six of 73 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Dadonov has a point in 28 games this year (out of 73), including multiple points five times.

Dadonov has an assist in 24 of 73 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

Dadonov has an implied probability of 44.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Dadonov has an implied probability of 29.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Dadonov Stats vs. the Kraken

On defense, the Kraken are giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+37) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 73 Games 11 33 Points 8 7 Goals 3 26 Assists 5

