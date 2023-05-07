Joe Pavelski and the Dallas Stars are facing the Seattle Kraken in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET. If you're considering a bet on Pavelski against the Kraken, we have plenty of info to help.

Joe Pavelski vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -145)

0.5 points (Over odds: -145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Pavelski Season Stats Insights

Pavelski has averaged 17:43 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +42).

In 25 of 82 games this year Pavelski has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Pavelski has a point in 49 games this season (out of 82), including multiple points 20 times.

Pavelski has an assist in 38 of 82 games played this season, including multiple assists 10 times.

The implied probability is 59.2% that Pavelski hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Pavelski has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet.

Pavelski Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken are 14th in goals allowed, conceding 252 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +37.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 8 77 Points 16 28 Goals 10 49 Assists 6

