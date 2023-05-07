Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Mauricio Dubon (.238 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Bryce Miller and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Mariners.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon has an OPS of .690, fueled by an OBP of .317 and a team-best slugging percentage of .373 this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks 117th, and he is 127th in the league in slugging.
- Dubon has gotten a hit in 23 of 28 games this season (82.1%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (32.1%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 28 games this year.
- Dubon has driven in a run in five games this season (17.9%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 60.7% of his games this year (17 of 28), he has scored, and in four of those games (14.3%) he has scored more than once.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|13
|11 (73.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (92.3%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (53.8%)
|6 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|11 (84.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (23.1%)
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Mariners has a collective 8.9 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mariners have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.60).
- Mariners pitchers combine to give up 24 home runs (0.7 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Miller (0-0) starts for the Mariners, his second this season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the righty tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
