The Dallas Stars ready for Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday, May 7, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The teams are knotted up 1-1 in the series. The Stars have -145 moneyline odds against the Kraken (+120).

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS

TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends

Dallas' 90 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 5.5 goals 45 times.

The Stars have been victorious in 18 of their 24 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (75.0%).

The Kraken have been an underdog in 21 games this season, with eight upset wins (38.1%).

Dallas is 15-4 (victorious in 78.9% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.

Seattle is 8-6 when bookmakers have made them underdogs of +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Stars Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Wyatt Johnston 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+125) 1.5 (-200) Roope Hintz 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-161) 2.5 (-110) Tyler Seguin 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-133) 2.5 (+100)

Stars Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-1-2 0-0 5-5-0 5.7 3.5 2.2

