Stars vs. Kraken NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines
The Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken play Sunday in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena, beginning at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The teams are knotted up 1-1 in the series. The Kraken have +120 moneyline odds against the favorite Stars (-145).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Stars vs. Kraken Total and Moneyline
Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Stars Moneyline
|Kraken Moneyline
|Total
|DraftKings
|+125
|-145
|-
|BetMGM
|+120
|-145
|5.5
|PointsBet
|+130
|-154
|5.5
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Betting Trends
- Seattle has played 53 games this season with over 5.5 goals.
- The Stars are 18-6 this season when favored on the moneyline.
- The Kraken have been the underdog 21 times this season, and upset their opponent in eight, or 38.1%, of those games.
- Dallas is 15-4 (winning 78.9% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter.
- Seattle has won eight of its 14 games when it is the underdog by +120 or longer on the moneyline.
Stars Player Props
|Name
|Assists Prop
|Points Prop
|Shots Prop
|Wyatt Johnston
|0.5 (+290)
|0.5 (+125)
|1.5 (-200)
|Roope Hintz
|0.5 (+150)
|0.5 (-161)
|2.5 (-110)
|Tyler Seguin
|0.5 (+170)
|0.5 (-133)
|2.5 (+100)
Stars Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|7-1-2
|0-0
|5-5-0
|5.7
|3.50
|2.20
