Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 3
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round will see the Dallas Stars take on the Seattle Kraken on Sunday, May 7, beginning at 9:30 PM ET and airing on TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS. The teams are tied 1-1 in the series. Bookmakers give the Stars -140 moneyline odds in this game against the Kraken (+120).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have a 41-23 record when favored on the moneyline this season.
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter, Dallas has a 30-16 record (winning 65.2% of its games).
- The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 58.3% in this contest.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas' past 10 contests have not gone over once.
- During the past 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.8 more goals per game than their season average.
- The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- The Stars are ranked third in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game).
- With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the league.
