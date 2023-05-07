Yordan Alvarez -- with a slugging percentage of .595 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with Bryce Miller on the mound, on May 7 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Starter: Bryce Miller

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez leads Houston with 26 hits and an OBP of .387 this season.

He ranks 72nd in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 23rd in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Alvarez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .235 with one homer.

Alvarez has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In seven games this season, he has homered (25.9%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).

Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 55.6% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 33.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

In 15 games this year (55.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 10 14 (82.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (70.0%) 2 (11.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (10.0%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (70.0%) 3 (17.6%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (40.0%) 8 (47.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (70.0%)

Mariners Pitching Rankings