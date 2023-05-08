David Hensley Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Angels - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and David Hensley, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Monday at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.
David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on David Hensley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Angels Player Props
|Astros vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Angels Prediction
|How to Watch Astros vs Angels
|Astros vs Angels Odds
David Hensley At The Plate
- Hensley is batting .129 with a double and eight walks.
- In seven of 20 games this season, Hensley has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In 20 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Hensley has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least once eight times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|8
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (25.0%)
|1 (8.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, one per game).
- Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 2.93, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are hitting .205 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.