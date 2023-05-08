Jacob Meyers -- .194 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on May 8 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Mariners.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers has six doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .258.
  • In 16 of 30 games this year (53.3%) Meyers has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (23.3%).
  • In 30 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In six games this season (20.0%), Meyers has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (10.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in eight of 30 games (26.7%), including multiple runs twice.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
16 GP 14
8 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (35.7%)
4 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
2 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (18.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 10th in the league.
  • The Angels' 4.29 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Angels give up the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (34 total, one per game).
  • Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.93 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.93, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .205 batting average against him.
