Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels will try to get to Framber Valdez when he starts for the Houston Astros on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

The Angels are -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Astros (+115). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed Astros gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Astros vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -140 +115 7.5 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Astros were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Astros and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have come away with six wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Houston has played as an underdog of +115 or more twice this season and split those games.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Houston have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 19 of 35 chances this season.

The Astros have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-11 9-7 5-5 12-13 13-13 4-5

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.