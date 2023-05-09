Astros vs. Angels: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels will try to get to Framber Valdez when he starts for the Houston Astros on Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
The Angels are -140 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Astros (+115). The over/under is 7.5 runs for this matchup.
Astros vs. Angels Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023
- Time: 9:38 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Angels
|-140
|+115
|7.5
|-120
|+100
|-
|-
|-
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- Over their last 10 contests, the Astros were named underdogs twice and split those games 1-1.
- In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Astros and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.
Discover More About This Game
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have come away with six wins in the 10 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Houston has played as an underdog of +115 or more twice this season and split those games.
- The Astros have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Games involving Houston have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 19 of 35 chances this season.
- The Astros have yet play a game with a spread this season.
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|8-11
|9-7
|5-5
|12-13
|13-13
|4-5
