Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take the field on Tuesday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Shohei Ohtani, who gets the start for the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

Astros vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Time: 9:38 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Explore More About This Game

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros have hit 31 homers this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

Houston is 27th in MLB with a slugging percentage of only .369 this season.

The Astros' .238 batting average ranks 20th in the league this season.

Houston has scored 153 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Astros have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.308).

The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

Houston strikes out 9.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-best in MLB.

Houston has the fourth-best ERA (3.41) in the majors this season.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.244 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros' Framber Valdez (2-4) will make his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the San Francisco Giants.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his seventh quality start in a row.

Valdez has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 5/3/2023 Giants L 4-2 Home Framber Valdez Logan Webb 5/5/2023 Mariners W 6-4 Away Cristian Javier Luis Castillo 5/6/2023 Mariners L 7-5 Away J.P. France Marco Gonzales 5/7/2023 Mariners L 3-1 Away Brandon Bielak Bryce Miller 5/8/2023 Angels L 6-4 Away Hunter Brown Patrick Sandoval 5/9/2023 Angels - Away Framber Valdez Shohei Ohtani 5/10/2023 Angels - Away Cristian Javier Griffin Canning 5/12/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Bielak Michael Kopech 5/13/2023 White Sox - Away Hunter Brown Dylan Cease 5/14/2023 White Sox - Away Hunter Brown Lucas Giolito 5/15/2023 Cubs - Home Framber Valdez Jameson Taillon

