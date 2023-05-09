Hunter Renfroe takes a two-game homer streak into the Los Angeles Angels' (20-16) game versus the Houston Astros (17-18) at 9:38 PM ET on Tuesday, at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Angels will give the nod to Shohei Ohtani (4-0, 2.54 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Framber Valdez (2-4, 2.60 ERA).

Astros vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ohtani - LAA (4-0, 2.54 ERA) vs Valdez - HOU (2-4, 2.60 ERA)

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez

Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his eighth of the season. He is 2-4 with a 2.60 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the San Francisco Giants, the lefty went six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

In seven games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.60, with 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .250 against him.

Valdez is trying to build upon a sixth-game quality start streak in this outing.

Valdez will try to continue an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.4 innings per outing).

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shohei Ohtani

The Angels' Ohtani (4-0) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Wednesday, when he threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits to the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 28-year-old has pitched in seven games this season with an ERA of 2.54, a 3.28 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .872.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

The 28-year-old's 2.54 ERA ranks 14th, .872 WHIP ranks fifth, and 13.6 K/9 ranks second among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

