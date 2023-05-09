Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round showcases the Dallas Stars visiting the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, May 9 at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken have a 2-1 lead in the series. The Kraken are underdogs (+115) in this matchup with the Stars (-135).

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stars vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Favorite Underdog Total Stars (-135) Kraken (+115) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Stars Betting Insights

The Stars have compiled a 41-24 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

Dallas is 33-17 (winning 66.0% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -135 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 57.4%.

Kraken Betting Insights

The Kraken have been an underdog in 52 games this season, and won 24 (46.2%).

Seattle is 20-15 this season when entering a game as an underdog by +115 or more on the moneyline.

The Kraken have a 46.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Stars vs Kraken Additional Info

Stars vs. Kraken Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 281 (7th) Goals 289 (4th) 215 (3rd) Goals Allowed 252 (14th) 64 (5th) Power Play Goals 48 (21st) 40 (3rd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 55 (18th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.

Stars Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Dallas has not gone over.

In their last 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.3 lower than their season-long average.

The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.

On defense, the Stars have been one of the best squads in league competition, giving up 215 goals to rank third.

With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.

Kraken Advanced Stats

In Seattle's past 10 contests, it has hit the over once.

In their past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 7.9 goals, 1.5 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.

The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The Kraken have allowed 3.1 goals per game, 252 total, which ranks 14th among league teams.

Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.