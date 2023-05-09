Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4
Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena features the Dallas Stars and the Seattle Kraken playing at 9:30 PM on Tuesday, May 9 ET, airing on ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS. The Kraken lead the series 2-1. Oddsmakers favor the Stars in this matchup, with -150 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+130).
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-150)
|Kraken (+130)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 63.1% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (41-24).
- When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Dallas has gone 28-14 (winning 66.7%).
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Stars have an implied win probability of 60.0%.
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been made an underdog 52 times this season, and won 24, or 46.2%, of those games.
- This season Seattle has won 17 of its 29 games, or 58.6%, when it's the underdog by at least +130 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Kraken have a 43.5% chance to win.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
|How to Watch Stars vs Kraken
|Stars vs Kraken Player Props
|Stars vs Kraken Prediction
|Stars vs Kraken Odds/Over/Under
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Dallas has not gone over.
- During their last 10 games, the Stars have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the NHL this year.
- On defense, the Stars are one of the best squads in league play, giving up 215 goals to rank third.
- The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- The Kraken and their opponents hit the over just once over Seattle's last 10 games.
- Over their past 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are averaging 7.9 goals, 1.5 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Kraken's 289 total goals (3.5 per game) are the fourth-most in the NHL.
- The Kraken have allowed 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.
- Their +37 goal differential is 10th-best in the league.
