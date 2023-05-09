Wyatt Johnston will be on the ice Tuesday when his Dallas Stars face the Seattle Kraken in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Climate Pledge Arena. There are prop bets for Johnston available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Wyatt Johnston vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Stars vs Kraken Game Info

Johnston Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Johnston has a plus-minus rating of +6, while averaging 15:28 on the ice per game.

In 23 of 82 games this year, Johnston has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 36 of 82 games this season, Johnston has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 16 of 82 games this year, Johnston has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Johnston's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Johnston going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 24.4%.

Johnston Stats vs. the Kraken

On the defensive side, the Kraken are giving up 252 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's +37 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Seattle 82 Games 6 41 Points 5 24 Goals 3 17 Assists 2

