On Wednesday, Alex Bregman (.268 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Griffin Canning. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Angels.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: BSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

  • Bregman is batting .213 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 23 walks.
  • Bregman has recorded a hit in 21 of 36 games this year (58.3%), including seven multi-hit games (19.4%).
  • He has homered in four games this season (11.1%), homering in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In 33.3% of his games this season, Bregman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 18 of 36 games (50.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 17
10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 11 (64.7%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%)
10 (52.6%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (47.1%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (17.6%)
3 (15.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (52.9%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
  • The Angels have a 4.25 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 36 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Canning (2-0 with a 5.31 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw five innings, surrendering five earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 5.31, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .247 against him.
